SPENCER — Services for Lois Johnson, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Bristow, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
She died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn M. Schrunk, 94, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Donald Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Hono…
LINCOLN – Memorial services for Lucretia “Lucky” Heaps, 80, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Gary Dunker will officiate.
TILDEN — Services for Wilma J. Lieswald, 87, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for LaVerne Haynes, 101, Grand Island, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
PIERCE — Private services for Darla M. Hutchison, 56, Lincoln, were conducted and burial was in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
TILDEN — Services for Gregory Schwartz, 70, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
LYNCH — Graveside services for Martin Jehorek Jr., 85, Valentine, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
