WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lois Jech died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
In other news
Private services for LeRoy M. Ruppert, 85, will be at a later date. LeRoy Ruppert died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz., after a lengthy illness.
WAKEFIELD — Private services for Betty J. Henschke, 66, Wakefield, will be at a later date.
HOLSTEIN — Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen, 58, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A memorial service in Osmond will be at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Garry L. Springer, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…
WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.
RANDOLPH — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Nita Meyer died at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, rural Randolph.