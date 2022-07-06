NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Lois Hinzman died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2022
Lois was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Oakdale to William and Irene (Brandt) Kurtz. She attended Norfolk High School.
On June 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lyle Hinzman in Norfolk. She continued her education at Wayne State College, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor of arts degree in education. Lois served many years as a school teacher in Wisner, Norfolk and Pierce. She was also employed by Walmart in Norfolk for several years, working there beyond the age of 80.
She was a kind, sweet, witty and strong woman, acquiring countless friends who will miss her greatly. Lois was very active and was passionate about playing cards with friends and games with her grandchildren. She was an avid Husker fan who enjoyed watching football and volleyball. She loved Norfolk and her home state and truly believed there was no place like Nebraska.
Lois lived life to the fullest. She was steadfastly devoted to her faith, and it was her goal to one day meet Jesus. Lois was an active member of her church, prayed often and maintained a close personal relationship with her Lord.
She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who adored her family.
Lois is survived by her sons, William (Melanie) of Manassas, Va., and Thomas (Jackie) of Lincoln; her daughter, Pamela (John) Liebig of San Diego, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 52 years, Lyle Hinzman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.