Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Lois Hinzman died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1929-2022

Lois was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Oakdale to William and Irene (Brandt) Kurtz. She attended Norfolk High School.

On June 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to Lyle Hinzman in Norfolk. She continued her education at Wayne State College, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor of arts degree in education. Lois served many years as a school teacher in Wisner, Norfolk and Pierce. She was also employed by Walmart in Norfolk for several years, working there beyond the age of 80.

She was a kind, sweet, witty and strong woman, acquiring countless friends who will miss her greatly. Lois was very active and was passionate about playing cards with friends and games with her grandchildren. She was an avid Husker fan who enjoyed watching football and volleyball. She loved Norfolk and her home state and truly believed there was no place like Nebraska.

Lois lived life to the fullest. She was steadfastly devoted to her faith, and it was her goal to one day meet Jesus. Lois was an active member of her church, prayed often and maintained a close personal relationship with her Lord.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who adored her family.

Lois is survived by her sons, William (Melanie) of Manassas, Va., and Thomas (Jackie) of Lincoln; her daughter, Pamela (John) Liebig of San Diego, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse of 52 years, Lyle Hinzman.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Delores Long

NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

James Boettcher

ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

John Kitchens

ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Patricia Yoch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia H. (Wermers) Yoch, 70, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

