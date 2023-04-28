Lois Hansen

CONCORD — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Thursday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Lois Veryle was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Harold and Florence (Crombie) Tuttle. She grew up in Laurel and graduated from Laurel High School. She received her teacher’s certificate from Wayne State College. She also received a degree from Rehma College.
Lois taught country school until she married Darrell Lloyd Hansen on Sept. 28, 1950, in Laurel. They were blessed with six children: Pam, John, Tim, Pat, Dan and Steve. Lois did work for Team Challenge for several years in Sioux City and Laurel. She and Darrell made their lives and careers on their farm.
Lois belonged to the Evangelical Free Church.
Lois is survived by three sons, John (Yolanda) Hansen of Laurel, Dan (Lori) Hansen of Laurel, Steve (Lisa) Hansen of Laurel; daughter Patricia Faircloth of Edmond, Okla.; daughter-in-law Yvonne Hansen of Laurel; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Dwaine Peterson of Mankato, Minn.; and sisters-in-law Kay Hefner of Coleridge and Jackie (Marvin) Domina of Coleridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Darrell; daughter Pamela Hansen; son Timothy Hansen; and son-in-law Don Faircloth.