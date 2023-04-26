Lois Hansen

LAUREL — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Patrick Steffensmeier died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STAPLEHURST — Services for Doris R. Wiebe, 87, Staplehurst, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3743 Marysville Road, in Staplehurst. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.
OMAHA — Services for Todd Lorenz, 42, of Omaha will be 10:30 Wednesday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha with the Rev. Taylor Leffler officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” (Brooks) Suhr-Kersten, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…
LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.