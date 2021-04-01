Lois Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
She died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
SANTEE — Services for Juanita Coffman, 56, of Santee will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery in Lindy.
BRISTOW — Services for Leland Hiatt, 82, of Bristow will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.
