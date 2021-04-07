Lois Hansen

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

She died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church.

———

The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website.

Lois Marguerite was born July 5, 1925, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Jake and Marie (Sather) Hofferber. Lois had two brothers, Lyle Hofferber and Arthur Hofferber, and a younger sister, Ruth Hofferber. She attended grade school at Stanton County District 10, Norfolk Junior and Senior High School, graduating in 1942. Also, she attended Norfolk School of Business.

She was a stenographer at the Quaker Oats Ordnance Plant in Grand Island, Veterans Hospital in Lincoln, the Sugar Beet Factory in Grand Island and Omaha Cold Storage Plant in Norfolk. She was employed at the Kelly Supply Company in Norfolk from 1970 until retirement on July 3, 1987.

She married Donald E. Hansen on Aug. 22, 1948, and traveled with her spouse from 1950 to 1969 in United States and Germany during his military career. She was a volunteer worker at each location, including Sunday School teacher and president of Army Officers Wives Club at Kitzingen and Augsburg, Germany. She was a permanent member of American Legion Auxiliary for 40 years in 2011. During her membership, Lois served as president two different terms and in various other offices.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church serving as elder and deacon and held positions in Presbyterian Women on local, presbytery, synod and church-wide level. She trained for the Bethel Bible Series for two years and taught it for two years. Lois taught all grades of Sunday School classes and was superintendent of church school in Norfolk. She served on the church building committee for five years until completion of the new building in 1991.

She was honored as an Outstanding Senior Presbyterian in Homestead Presbytery and selected as an Honored Witness by local Presbyterian Women and entered with other National Presbyterian Women witnesses. She represented the Homestead Presbytery at the Ordination Celebration of Women Deacons and Elders in November 2005 in Chicago and represented Synod of Lakes & Prairies as a representative to church-wide coordinating team from 2002 to 2005.

Her hobbies included bowling and genealogy, with a focus on Germans from Russia (her family ancestry), painting Ukrainian Easter eggs, collecting buttons, buckles and cufflinks, plus a few other items. She wrote a book in 1997 entitled “Intertwinings,” relating experiences as a military spouse combined with her heritage as a Volga German.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Anita Hansen of Mesa, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Hilary Bounds Rank of Gilbert, Ariz., and Darren J. Bounds of Lake Mary, Fla.; one sister, Ruth Gebhardt of North Platte; four great-grandchildren, Ian Rank, Evan Rank, Grant Bounds and Henry Bounds; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a daughter, Barbara Hansen (Lee’s Summit, Mo.); and brothers Lyle and Arthur.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

