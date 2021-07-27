NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial In L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died of a stroke on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
1945-2021
Lois Marie (Pinkelman) Grothe was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Wynot, to Frank and Bernice (Suing) Pinkelman. In 1957, the family moved to a ranch near Niobrara.
She married Lee Grothe in 1967, and the couple moved to Alaska for four years. After they moved back to South Sioux City, they had two sons, Jason and John. In 2004, once both Lois and Lee were ready to retire, they moved back to the family ranch near Niobrara.
During the past few years, they spent half the year in Niobrara and the rest in Littleton, Colo., near their son and their granddaughters.
She worked for many years as a secretary for a television station in Sioux City, but she was also instrumental to Lee’s work with the dental industry and the family’s ranch operation — tasks she continued to do well past retirement. In addition, Lois performed organizing work with both a regional and national Quiz Bowl competition, and she volunteered with the South Sioux City library. She kept an immaculate, welcoming home and enjoyed tending her flowers.
Lois will be remembered as a gracious, generous and giving person who genuinely respected and loved the people around her. While being a quiet, unassuming and unpretentious person, people responded to her honesty, her integrity and her welcoming nature.
Lois had seemingly limitless patience and always seemed to have time for everyone, but she wanted nothing more than to be helpful in any way she could. Her impact on those she loved and who loved her back can’t be measured.
She is survived by her spouse, Leon; her sons, Jason (Donny) of Olathe, Kan., and John (Jennifer) of Littleton, Colo.; granddaughters Natalie and Nora; and siblings Galen (Dee) of Norfolk, Dave (Deb) of Niobrara, Chuck (Bonnie) of Yankton, Fran (Linda) of Hoskins, Joe of Niobrara, Marie (Larry) Ringstad of Omaha and Tom of Valentine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice Pinkelman of Niobrara, and her sister, Anne (Fred) Sternberg of Niobrara.