You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lois Grothe

Lois Grothe

NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial In L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara with a 7 p.m. wake.

She died of a stroke on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.

1945-2021

Lois Marie (Pinkelman) Grothe was born Oct. 7, 1945, in Wynot, to Frank and Bernice (Suing) Pinkelman. In 1957, the family moved to a ranch near Niobrara.

She married Lee Grothe in 1967, and the couple moved to Alaska for four years. After they moved back to South Sioux City, they had two sons, Jason and John. In 2004, once both Lois and Lee were ready to retire, they moved back to the family ranch near Niobrara.

During the past few years, they spent half the year in Niobrara and the rest in Littleton, Colo., near their son and their granddaughters.

She worked for many years as a secretary for a television station in Sioux City, but she was also instrumental to Lee’s work with the dental industry and the family’s ranch operation — tasks she continued to do well past retirement. In addition, Lois performed organizing work with both a regional and national Quiz Bowl competition, and she volunteered with the South Sioux City library. She kept an immaculate, welcoming home and enjoyed tending her flowers.

Lois will be remembered as a gracious, generous and giving person who genuinely respected and loved the people around her. While being a quiet, unassuming and unpretentious person, people responded to her honesty, her integrity and her welcoming nature.

Lois had seemingly limitless patience and always seemed to have time for everyone, but she wanted nothing more than to be helpful in any way she could. Her impact on those she loved and who loved her back can’t be measured.

She is survived by her spouse, Leon; her sons, Jason (Donny) of Olathe, Kan., and John (Jennifer) of Littleton, Colo.; granddaughters Natalie and Nora; and siblings Galen (Dee) of Norfolk, Dave (Deb) of Niobrara, Chuck (Bonnie) of Yankton, Fran (Linda) of Hoskins, Joe of Niobrara, Marie (Larry) Ringstad of Omaha and Tom of Valentine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bernice Pinkelman of Niobrara, and her sister, Anne (Fred) Sternberg of Niobrara.

Tags

In other news

Nolan Poppe

Nolan Poppe

LINDY — Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Steven Schumacher

Steven Schumacher

WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Brenda Kollath

Brenda Kollath

WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Maureen LaPour

Maureen LaPour

Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour passed away peacefully in Las Vegas surrounded by her family on Feb. 20, 2021.

Don Dederman

Don Dederman

NORFOLK —  Services for Don L. Dederman, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion…

Lois Grothe

Lois Grothe

NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial In L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Dorothy Kathol

Dorothy Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Kathol, 99, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Laurine Bartling

Laurine Bartling

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

R. Elaine Chapman

R. Elaine Chapman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara