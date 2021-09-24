You have permission to edit this article.
Lois Griswold

Memorial services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, formerly of Sun City, Ariz., will be at a later date with a private service in Shelby, Iowa.

Lois Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2021

Lois J. Griswold, daughter of Harry and Goldie (Shotwell) Turk, was born at home on Dec. 15, 1928, in Shelby, Iowa. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha.

Lois married Leland Reed on Oct. 29, 1949, and lived in Shelby, Iowa, where they were blessed with two children, Steve Reed and Sheryl (Reed) Reasor. They moved to Norfolk in 1964, where she worked at St. Regis Paper Company until her retirement.

She relocated to Sun City in 1986 and married Stephen Griswold on Jan. 20, 1993. She moved back to Norfolk in 2019, residing at The Meadows Senior Living in Norfolk.

Lois loved reading, visiting, square dancing, helping at her church, doing crossword puzzles, joking around, getting her hair fixed, nightly phone calls and spending time with her family, and of course, her coffee. Her contagious laughter and nightly conversations will be greatly missed.

Lois is survived by her son, Steve (Linda) Reed of Norfolk, and her daughter, Sheryl Reasor of Buckeye, Ariz.; a grandson, Jason (Danielle) Fischer; great-granddaughter, Jillian Fischer of Norfolk; siblings Donnie Turk of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shirley Schuster of Juneau, Wis.; and sister-in-law Millie (Turk) Smith of Omaha.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; late spouses, Leland Reed and Stephen Griswold; her sister, Judy Todd; her brothers, Dale Turk and Gerry Turk; and brother-in-law Charles Schuster, and sister-in-law Kathy Turk.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colome, S.D., Cemetery.

ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.

BUTTE — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Lighthouse Assembly of God in Butte. The Revs. J.B. Sikes and Tim Hazen will officiate with burial in Bristow Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — William Schultz, 74, Creighton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence. Per his wishes, no services are planned.

NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Grand Prairie Cemetery near Johnstown.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

