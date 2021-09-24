Memorial services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, formerly of Sun City, Ariz., will be at a later date with a private service in Shelby, Iowa.
Lois Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2021
Lois J. Griswold, daughter of Harry and Goldie (Shotwell) Turk, was born at home on Dec. 15, 1928, in Shelby, Iowa. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1947. After graduation, she worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha.
Lois married Leland Reed on Oct. 29, 1949, and lived in Shelby, Iowa, where they were blessed with two children, Steve Reed and Sheryl (Reed) Reasor. They moved to Norfolk in 1964, where she worked at St. Regis Paper Company until her retirement.
She relocated to Sun City in 1986 and married Stephen Griswold on Jan. 20, 1993. She moved back to Norfolk in 2019, residing at The Meadows Senior Living in Norfolk.
Lois loved reading, visiting, square dancing, helping at her church, doing crossword puzzles, joking around, getting her hair fixed, nightly phone calls and spending time with her family, and of course, her coffee. Her contagious laughter and nightly conversations will be greatly missed.
Lois is survived by her son, Steve (Linda) Reed of Norfolk, and her daughter, Sheryl Reasor of Buckeye, Ariz.; a grandson, Jason (Danielle) Fischer; great-granddaughter, Jillian Fischer of Norfolk; siblings Donnie Turk of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shirley Schuster of Juneau, Wis.; and sister-in-law Millie (Turk) Smith of Omaha.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; late spouses, Leland Reed and Stephen Griswold; her sister, Judy Todd; her brothers, Dale Turk and Gerry Turk; and brother-in-law Charles Schuster, and sister-in-law Kathy Turk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.