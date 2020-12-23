You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 45 to 60 mph leading to
considerable blowing snow. Whiteout conditions with visibility
one quarter mile or less.

* WHERE...Northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel expected. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds will produce strong cross winds for
travelers, and may lead to isolated power outages and downed
tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lois Gerdes

Lois Gerdes

OSMOND — Services for Lois A. Gerdes, 84, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Osmond.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2020

Lois Ann Gerdes, surrounded by her beloved family, surrendered her life unto the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lois passed on Dec. 20, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air of Norfolk.

Lois A. Gerdes, the daughter of John and Louise (Klutman) Hoestji, born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Bloomfield. She was baptized in Christ on Nov. 22, 1936, at St. Mary’s in Bloomfield by Pastor Martin Schroeder. Lois’ sponsors were Annie Peters and Meta Klutman.

Lois had a kind nature and warm, loving heart. She enjoyed every aspect of her life. Whether teaching in a country school or raising her family past and present, she poured her love into everything she accomplished.

She then attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School in Osmond and was confirmed on April 10, 1949, by Pastor T. Wieting at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She earned her high school diploma from Osmond Public Schools in 1953. She completed her bachelor associates degree in fine arts and elementary education in 1989 from Wayne State College in Wayne.

Lois found the love of her life and married the honorable Pfc. Leonard Gerdes. They bonded in marriage on Oct. 28, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The master of ceremony was Pastor Genike. She and Leonard started farming southeast of Osmond for three years and then moved to a farm northwest of McLean, where they lived and started a family until 1987. The farm was demolished and the house was moved to McLean.

Teaching was the backbone of life for Lois; education meant everything. Her first job was at District 38 from 1953 to 1956; then District 70 in 1956; District 146 in 1957 to 1959; District 58 in Magnet in 1972 to 1974 and District 46, her proudest moment and accomplishment, from 1976 to 1989. She loved that school northeast of Pierce. The little country school she visited every year still stands. Those children stand before you today as honorary pallbearers. And finally, she taught at District 15 from 1989 to 1993 in Hadar, where she would eventually retire from teaching.

Lois took time off from teaching from 1960 to 1971 to raise her three wonderful children: Debra, Loren and Gaylen. Lois spent countless hours with her children and grandchildren. From the roller rink in Plainview or the park and swimming pools, picnics, birds and flowers were her thing. She had wonderful life with her family she loved so much.

Family was everything and surviving her passing are as follows: children Debra Grothe (Steve) of Elgin, Loren Gerdes (Lisa) of McLean and Gaylen Gerdes (Cindy) of McLean; grandchildren Angela Williams, (Brett) of Powell, Wyo., Nathan Gerdes (Gidget) of Norfolk, Donald Gerdes of Norfolk, Elisabeth Gerdes of Norfolk, Austin Gerdes of Omaha, Christopher Gerdes of McLean; great-grandchildren Abigail Williams of Powell, Wyo., Andrew Gerdes of Norfolk, Elliot Gerdes of Norfolk, Laci Gerdes of Norfolk, Jase Gerdes of Bloomfield; brothers Wilfred Hoestji (Sue) of Beloit, Kan., Richard Hoestji of Wahoo; a sister, Linda Hewitt (Jack) of Pilger; brothers-in-law: Leroy Gerdes of Osmond, Harold Gerdes (Diane) of Memphis, Mary Ann Finch of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Phyllis Hoestji, Lenexa, Kan.

Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Louise Hoestji of Osmond; her spouse, Leonard Gerdes of McLean; brother James Hoestji of Lenexa, Kan.; relatives Bernice Hoestji of Wahoo, Alice Gerdes of Osmond, Donna Gerdes of Council Bluffs, Alvin Gerdes of Council Bluffs, Duane Finch of Norfolk and Anette Pettit of Norfolk.

Pallbearers will be Angela Williams, Elisabeth Gerdes, Donald Gerdes, Nathan Gerdes, Austin Gerdes and Christopher Gerdes.

Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Ronspies, Randy Ronspies, Mark Ronspies, Pam Bartling, Sandy Nixon, Susan Rinkle, Bryce Henzler, Marcia Carrick and Kevin Wragge.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.om.

Tags

In other news

Betty Prather

Betty Prather

WAUSA — Services for Betty Prather, 87, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital.

Marlin Kumm

Marlin Kumm

Services for Marlin Kumm, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Lois Gerdes

Lois Gerdes

OSMOND — Services for Lois A. Gerdes, 84, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Viola Froehlich

Viola Froehlich

NORFOLK — Rescheduled services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Vernon Konken

Vernon Konken

CROFTON — Vernon D. Konken, 89, Hartington, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Donna Edwards

Donna Edwards

WINSIDE — Services for Donna J. Edwards, 73, Winside, will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Joseph Buelt Jr.

Joseph Buelt Jr.

ELGIN — Services for Joseph P. Buelt Jr., 90, formerly of Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Danley Doffin

Danley Doffin

PILGER — Services for Danley Doffin, 76, rural Bancroft, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.

Tammy Dickey

Tammy Dickey

SPENCER — Rescheduled private services for Tammy Dickey, 62, Spencer, will be Thursday, Dec. 24, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:15 a.m. at National Cemetery in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara