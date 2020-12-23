Lois Gerdes

OSMOND — Services for Lois A. Gerdes, 84, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2020
Lois Ann Gerdes, surrounded by her beloved family, surrendered her life unto the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lois passed on Dec. 20, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air of Norfolk.
Lois A. Gerdes, the daughter of John and Louise (Klutman) Hoestji, born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Bloomfield. She was baptized in Christ on Nov. 22, 1936, at St. Mary’s in Bloomfield by Pastor Martin Schroeder. Lois’ sponsors were Annie Peters and Meta Klutman.
Lois had a kind nature and warm, loving heart. She enjoyed every aspect of her life. Whether teaching in a country school or raising her family past and present, she poured her love into everything she accomplished.
She then attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School in Osmond and was confirmed on April 10, 1949, by Pastor T. Wieting at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She earned her high school diploma from Osmond Public Schools in 1953. She completed her bachelor associates degree in fine arts and elementary education in 1989 from Wayne State College in Wayne.
Lois found the love of her life and married the honorable Pfc. Leonard Gerdes. They bonded in marriage on Oct. 28, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The master of ceremony was Pastor Genike. She and Leonard started farming southeast of Osmond for three years and then moved to a farm northwest of McLean, where they lived and started a family until 1987. The farm was demolished and the house was moved to McLean.
Teaching was the backbone of life for Lois; education meant everything. Her first job was at District 38 from 1953 to 1956; then District 70 in 1956; District 146 in 1957 to 1959; District 58 in Magnet in 1972 to 1974 and District 46, her proudest moment and accomplishment, from 1976 to 1989. She loved that school northeast of Pierce. The little country school she visited every year still stands. Those children stand before you today as honorary pallbearers. And finally, she taught at District 15 from 1989 to 1993 in Hadar, where she would eventually retire from teaching.
Lois took time off from teaching from 1960 to 1971 to raise her three wonderful children: Debra, Loren and Gaylen. Lois spent countless hours with her children and grandchildren. From the roller rink in Plainview or the park and swimming pools, picnics, birds and flowers were her thing. She had wonderful life with her family she loved so much.
Family was everything and surviving her passing are as follows: children Debra Grothe (Steve) of Elgin, Loren Gerdes (Lisa) of McLean and Gaylen Gerdes (Cindy) of McLean; grandchildren Angela Williams, (Brett) of Powell, Wyo., Nathan Gerdes (Gidget) of Norfolk, Donald Gerdes of Norfolk, Elisabeth Gerdes of Norfolk, Austin Gerdes of Omaha, Christopher Gerdes of McLean; great-grandchildren Abigail Williams of Powell, Wyo., Andrew Gerdes of Norfolk, Elliot Gerdes of Norfolk, Laci Gerdes of Norfolk, Jase Gerdes of Bloomfield; brothers Wilfred Hoestji (Sue) of Beloit, Kan., Richard Hoestji of Wahoo; a sister, Linda Hewitt (Jack) of Pilger; brothers-in-law: Leroy Gerdes of Osmond, Harold Gerdes (Diane) of Memphis, Mary Ann Finch of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Phyllis Hoestji, Lenexa, Kan.
Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Louise Hoestji of Osmond; her spouse, Leonard Gerdes of McLean; brother James Hoestji of Lenexa, Kan.; relatives Bernice Hoestji of Wahoo, Alice Gerdes of Osmond, Donna Gerdes of Council Bluffs, Alvin Gerdes of Council Bluffs, Duane Finch of Norfolk and Anette Pettit of Norfolk.
Pallbearers will be Angela Williams, Elisabeth Gerdes, Donald Gerdes, Nathan Gerdes, Austin Gerdes and Christopher Gerdes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Ronspies, Randy Ronspies, Mark Ronspies, Pam Bartling, Sandy Nixon, Susan Rinkle, Bryce Henzler, Marcia Carrick and Kevin Wragge.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.om.