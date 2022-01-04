NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Lois Coughtry died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1950-2021
Lois was born on Jan. 25, 1950, to Alvin R. and Irene V. (Turley) Chapman in Norfolk. Lois attended School District 87 in rural Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1968. After her education, Lois worked for Dale Electronics in Norfolk.
Lois married Lester Coughtry on July 29, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After marriage, she stayed home and raised her two sons. Once the boys were old enough, Lois then went back to work and worked for Braun Research in Norfolk until she retired.
Lois loved to read, go camping and spend time with her family.
Survivors include her spouse, Lester Coughtry of Norfolk; sons Dan Coughtry of Norfolk and David Coughtry of Sumter, S.C.; stepgrandson Eric Pawlicki of Jacksonville, N.C.; siblings Larry (Beverly) Chapman of Denver, Colo., Leon Chapman of Norfolk, Lillian Chapman of Alliance and Loralie (William) Jarvis of Norfolk; brother-in-law Tom Fryer of Omaha; numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Irene Chapman; brother Lee Chapman; sister Linda Fryer; sisters-in-law Mary Chapman and Carol Anne Chapman; and daughter-in-law Linda (Kocis) Coughtry.
