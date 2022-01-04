You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday
morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero
overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM
Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lois Coughtry

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Lois Coughtry died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1950-2021

Lois was born on Jan. 25, 1950, to Alvin R. and Irene V. (Turley) Chapman in Norfolk. Lois attended School District 87 in rural Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1968. After her education, Lois worked for Dale Electronics in Norfolk.

Lois married Lester Coughtry on July 29, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After marriage, she stayed home and raised her two sons. Once the boys were old enough, Lois then went back to work and worked for Braun Research in Norfolk until she retired.

Lois loved to read, go camping and spend time with her family.

Survivors include her spouse, Lester Coughtry of Norfolk; sons Dan Coughtry of Norfolk and David Coughtry of Sumter, S.C.; stepgrandson Eric Pawlicki of Jacksonville, N.C.; siblings Larry (Beverly) Chapman of Denver, Colo., Leon Chapman of Norfolk, Lillian Chapman of Alliance and Loralie (William) Jarvis of Norfolk; brother-in-law Tom Fryer of Omaha; numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Irene Chapman; brother Lee Chapman; sister Linda Fryer; sisters-in-law Mary Chapman and Carol Anne Chapman; and daughter-in-law Linda (Kocis) Coughtry.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Dorothea Sudman

Dorothea Sudman

Private services for Dorothea M. “Dottie” Sudman, 86, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Lutheran Church Columbarium in Denver, Colo., at a later date.

Magdalene Rath

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Adelia Davis

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Verda Fischer

Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Marie Porter

Marie Porter

COLUMBUS — Services for Marie Porter, 90, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate with burial at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marjorie Lux

Marjorie Lux

LAUREL — Memorial services for Mrs. Lawrence (Marjorie F.) Lux, 95, Laurel, will be at a later date. At her request, her body was donated to science and research at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Inurnment will take place at the Ionia Cemetery in rural Newcastle at a later date.

Phyllis Lyon

Phyllis Lyon

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 8, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.

Marie Finochiaro

Marie Finochiaro

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

