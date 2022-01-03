You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will take place an hour prior to services at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Lois Coughtry died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Magdalene Rath

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Verda Fischer

Verda Fischer

NORFOLK — Services for Verda M. Fischer, 94, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Leo Kotrous

Leo Kotrous

VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Adelia Davis

Adelia Davis

STUART — Services for Adelia “Buttons” Davis, 87, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

John Mines

John Mines

NORFOLK — Services for John P. “Packy” Mines, 72, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Gregory Carl, Paul Hoesing and Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lenice Frank

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Michael Bowersox

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Dorothea Sudman

Dorothea Sudman

Private services for Dorothea M. “Dottie” Sudman, 86, formerly of Norfolk, will be at St. Lutheran Church Columbarium in Denver, Colo., at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara