Lois Brugger

NORFOLK — Mass of Christian Burial for Lois M. Brugger, 82, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Northcrest Living Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
1938-2020
Lois Marie was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Chambers to Leo Chris and Dorothy Theresa (Fernholz) Brown. She graduated from Chambers High School.
On April 10, 1958, Lois married Gerald Waldon Brugger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The couple were blessed with five children: Ervin, Dennis, Terry, Cynthia, and Kimberly. In 1979, the couple divorced.
Later that year, Lois began a career at the Goodyear Plant in Norfolk. As one of the 12 employees hired to start the plant, she worked as a machinist and was a key trainer and mentor to many employees over the years.
After retiring in early 2000, she continued to stay active and social during Tuesday Morning Coffee with friends.
Lois was the rock to her children. She truly adored her family, and enjoyed spending time with them. Over the years, Lois loved family vacations to such places as Colorado and Ohio. She was also an avid Husker fan.
She is survived by her children Ervin (Dorene) Brugger of Minnesota, Dennis Brugger of Fort Collins, Colo., Terry Brugger of Council Bluffs, Cynthia Doffin of Council Bluffs, Kimberly (Chris) Raulston of Dayton, Ohio, seven grandchildren, two great granddaughters, sister-in-law Billie Brown of Centerton, Ark., brother-in-law Charles Stockman of Columbus, and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by parents and siblings Donald Brown, Robert Brown and Leona Stockman, nephew Matthew Brown, and grandson Justin Brugger.
Memorials can be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.