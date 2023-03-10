 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Brenneman

Lois Brenneman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Lois Brenneman died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1956-2023

Lois was born on July 5, 1956, in Norfolk to Clifford and Luella (Wragge) Bockelman. She attended country school in rural Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1974.

After high school, Lois worked at the Norfolk Regional Center for 47 years until she retired in 2021.

Lois married Thomas “Tom” D. Brenneman on April 3, 1976, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Lois enjoyed her grandson and his events, casinos with the girls, bargain shopping, going to car shows with Tom, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. We know Tom picked Lois up at the pearly gates in the hot rod and are fishing together in the boat they always wanted.

Lois was a member at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk

Survivors include daughter Heidi Brenneman (dear friend Travis); grandsons Sean Monroe and Travis Monroe Jr. of Pierce; son Andrew Brenneman (dear friend Alicia) of Norfolk and their children, Kendra Barnts, Kyleigh Barnts and Kelsey Barnts of Diller; sister Patricia Marks of Pierce; mother-in-law Cleone Brenneman of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Marlys Bockelman of Pierce, Arlys Bockelman of Pierce, Connie (Paul) Bichelmeier of Norfolk, Sherri Aldag of Norfolk and Karen Brenneman of Norfolk; brother-in-law Butch Brenneman of Gretna; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom Brenneman on May 25, 2020 her parents, Clifford and Luella; brothers Bill Bockelman and Bob Bockelman; father-in-law Jim Brenneman; and nephew Rick Bockelman.

Casketbearers will be Corey Bockelman, Curt Bockelman, Blaine Bockelman, Brad Marks, Shane Gaes and Bill Wragge. Honorary casketbearers will be Sean Monroe, Travis Monroe Jr., Kendra Barnts, Kyleigh Barnts, Kelsey Barnts, Staci Gaes and Renee Oestreich.

A luncheon will take place the service with burial following. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Donald Effle

Donald Effle

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Effle, 80, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Frances Hipke

Frances Hipke

O’NEILL —  Services for Frances Hipke, 70, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.

Delray Coffman

Delray Coffman

SANTEE — Services for Delray Coffman, 54, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate.

Oda Schneider

Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. (Preister) Schneider, 71, Palmetto, Fla., formerly of the Lindsay area, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after having heart surgery. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Elsie Lauer

Elsie Lauer

HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Mary Rose Pinkelman

Mary Rose Pinkelman

BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.

Elma Bart

Elma Bart

HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Gary DeBlauw

Gary DeBlauw

CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara