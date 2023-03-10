NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Lois Brenneman died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1956-2023
Lois was born on July 5, 1956, in Norfolk to Clifford and Luella (Wragge) Bockelman. She attended country school in rural Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1974.
After high school, Lois worked at the Norfolk Regional Center for 47 years until she retired in 2021.
Lois married Thomas “Tom” D. Brenneman on April 3, 1976, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Lois enjoyed her grandson and his events, casinos with the girls, bargain shopping, going to car shows with Tom, and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. We know Tom picked Lois up at the pearly gates in the hot rod and are fishing together in the boat they always wanted.
Lois was a member at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk
Survivors include daughter Heidi Brenneman (dear friend Travis); grandsons Sean Monroe and Travis Monroe Jr. of Pierce; son Andrew Brenneman (dear friend Alicia) of Norfolk and their children, Kendra Barnts, Kyleigh Barnts and Kelsey Barnts of Diller; sister Patricia Marks of Pierce; mother-in-law Cleone Brenneman of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Marlys Bockelman of Pierce, Arlys Bockelman of Pierce, Connie (Paul) Bichelmeier of Norfolk, Sherri Aldag of Norfolk and Karen Brenneman of Norfolk; brother-in-law Butch Brenneman of Gretna; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her spouse, Tom Brenneman on May 25, 2020 her parents, Clifford and Luella; brothers Bill Bockelman and Bob Bockelman; father-in-law Jim Brenneman; and nephew Rick Bockelman.
Casketbearers will be Corey Bockelman, Curt Bockelman, Blaine Bockelman, Brad Marks, Shane Gaes and Bill Wragge. Honorary casketbearers will be Sean Monroe, Travis Monroe Jr., Kendra Barnts, Kyleigh Barnts, Kelsey Barnts, Staci Gaes and Renee Oestreich.
A luncheon will take place the service with burial following. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.