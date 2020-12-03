Lois Bloomquist

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Wausa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
———
Lois Beth Schinck was born on July 14, 1934, the second of three children to Frederick and Grace (Switzer) Schinck on a farm south of Meadow Grove. Her family moved to Brunswick in 1945, and Lois graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952.
She attended Wayne State College for a summer and taught a year at a rural school northwest of Brunswick.
Lois married Dwight Bloomquist on Nov. 24, 1953, at the Brunswick Congregational Church. Their first home was near Camp Polk, La., as Dwight was stationed there in the Army. He was then transferred to Fort Riley, and they lived in Manhattan, Kan.
Dwight was discharged from the Army in April 1955, and they moved home to farm, living on several farms in the Magnet area before buying and moving to the home place near Magnet in February 1961.
Five children were born to Lois and Dwight, a daughter, Mary Jo, and four sons, Dennis, Scott, David and Steven.
Lois was a true farm wife who skillfully managed the schedules, meals and activities of the farm as well as their five children.
They were faithful members of the Magnet Christian Church, where Lois taught Sunday School and Bible School and was a member of the King’s Daughters. She was also a 4-H leader for 20-plus years and was a self-taught cake decorator who made beautiful birthday, baby, graduation, confirmation and wedding cakes for many years. She also enjoyed painting ceramics and sewing.
In 1994, Dwight and Lois moved from the family farm to their current home in Wausa. They became faithful attendees of the Evangelical Covenant Church, and Lois served as president of the Wausa Senior Center for over 20 years, where they enjoyed fellowship, playing cards and games, fun and laughter with friends.
They also loved traveling and visited all 50 states, as well as many other destinations. They loved taking trips to see their family, extended family and friends and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in November.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had a smile and kind word for everyone, and she loved spending time with family. She and Dwight loved staying busy with many community activities, sharing their faith with their church family and playing cards and socializing with the great friends they’ve made over the years.
Survivors include her spouse, Dwight; a daughter, Mary Jo (Bill) Mowinkel of Grand Island; sons Dennis (Trena) Bloomquist of Cedarburg, Wis., Scott (Connie) Bloomquist of McLean, David (Michelle) Bloomquist of Beatrice and Steven (Laurie) Bloomquist of Beatrice; along with 15 grandchildren, Melanie (John) Olson, Christopher (Olivia) Bloomquist, Andrea (Gregory) Bazoin, Brandon (Shelly) Mowinkel, Amanda (Matt) Jochum, Dustin (Erin) Bloomquist, Amy Bloomquist, Jordan (Kristen) Bloomquist, Eric (Emily) Bloomquist, Kristin (Arik) Vossler, Jeff Bloomquist, Shelby Bloomquist and fiancé Zach Biere, Mary Katherine Bloomquist, Garrett Bloomquist and dear friend Danyell Boutin, and Luc Bloomquist; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Shirley (Dan) Dawson, Delores Bloomquist and Connie Wintz, all of Wausa, and Shirley Schinck of Oakland; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elwood Schinck and Lee Schinck; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Schinck, Barbara Schinck and Illa McLain; her brothers-in-law, Byron McLain, Harold Wintz and Dale Bloomquist.