Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7838, and the Sons of The American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Mask and social distancing will be observed.

He died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2021

Born March 9, 1931, in rural Plainview, Lloyd W. Timmerman was the son of William and Myrle (Urwin) Timmerman. He was baptized and confirmed at Eden Valley Lutheran Church and attended Eden Valley country school through the eighth grade.

Lloyd served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 6, 1952, to Sept. 27, 1954. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 in Germany. He drove and worked on tanks while in the service. In 1954, he was discharged as tank commander and staff sergeant.

He married Elaine Kumm on June 5, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The couple farmed and lived in the Osmond area, where they raised their family. Lloyd raised livestock and farmed.

Lloyd and Elaine moved to Osmond in 1989. Lloyd remained active in the farming operation. Lloyd enjoyed their family and attending grandchildren’s many events.

Lloyd was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osmond. He held numerous church offices and was a member of American Legion Post 326, V.F.W. Post 7838, Osmond Development Corporation and the co-op board.

Survivors include his spouse, Elaine Timmerman of Osmond; his children, Cindy (Tim) Lindquist of Randolph, Susan (Vern) Hanson of Bloomfield, Sandra (Ed) Brummels of Osmond, Roger (Patty) Timmerman of Osmond and Shelly Wieneke and Ryan Fix of Atkinson; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Floyd (Waneta) Timmerman of Yelliville, Ark., Howard (Sharon) Timmerman of Osmond and Ralph (Doyle) Timmerman of Osmond; a sister, Cleo Pfanstiel of Osmond; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Timmerman of Osmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrle; a daughter-in-law, Mary Rose Timmerman; granddaughter Andrea Rose Timmerman; son-in-law Mark Frevert; brother Ray Timmerman; brother-in-law Norris Pfanstiel; half-sister LaVern Enninga; and a half-brother, Marvin Richardson.

The organist will be Lori Koehler with the congregation singing “Lift High The Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”

Casketbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Hanson, Chad Brummels, Blake Brummels, Evan Timmerman, Tucker Timmerman, Keaton Timmerman, Dylan Wieneke, Logan Wieneke and Carson Wieneke. Honorary casketbearers will be his granddaughters, Tara Voss, Trisha Petersen, Angela Steck, Renae Cunningham, Sarah Andersen, Kari Tunink and Emily Schumacher.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

