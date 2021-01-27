Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn Kathol, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 29, at Liberty Township Cemetery in Calumet, Iowa.
ATKINSON — Services for Eugene D. Poessnecker, 78, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
AINSWORTH — Memorial graveside services for Martha E. Frew, 98, Ainsworth, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
OMAHA — Services for Jacklyn R. McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Omaha, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha.
ALBION — Services for Merle F. Klassen, 84, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at St. Michael’s Church in Albion. The Rev. Jim Heithoff and James Schindel will officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 162, Vete…
BEEMER — Memorial services for Wayne Emanuel, 74, Beemer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Scribner. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday wi…
ERICSON — Memorial services for Carol L. Olson, 83, Ericson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Ericson. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Pibel Cemetery.