Lloyd Timmerman

OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7838 and the Sons Of The American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.