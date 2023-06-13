Lloyd Taber

 Skip to main content
KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Dr. Lloyd E. Taber, DVM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with family by his side at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Lloyd served his family, his community, his veterinary profession, his church and his friends for many years. His greatest passion was working his land, ranch and cattle after retiring in 1990 from his veterinary practice after 34 years.

He is survived by his spouse, Patsy, of nearly 64 years; daughters Brenda Adamson (Thane) of New River, Ariz., and Susan Tiefenthaler (Tony) of Springview; daughter-in-law Dr. Betty Joyce Taber of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren Alex Taber, Olivia Adamson, Cal Adamson, Owyn Adamson, Elena Tiefenthaler and Aiden Tiefenthaler; and brother-in-law Harold D. Freeze of Keller, Texas.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

