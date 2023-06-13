Lloyd Taber

KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
1937-2023
Dr. Lloyd E. Taber, DVM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with family by his side at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Lloyd served his family, his community, his veterinary profession, his church and his friends for many years. His greatest passion was working his land, ranch and cattle after retiring in 1990 from his veterinary practice after 34 years.
He is survived by his spouse, Patsy, of nearly 64 years; daughters Brenda Adamson (Thane) of New River, Ariz., and Susan Tiefenthaler (Tony) of Springview; daughter-in-law Dr. Betty Joyce Taber of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren Alex Taber, Olivia Adamson, Cal Adamson, Owyn Adamson, Elena Tiefenthaler and Aiden Tiefenthaler; and brother-in-law Harold D. Freeze of Keller, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.