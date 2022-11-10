HADAR — Services for Lloyd M. Spreeman, 91, of Hadar will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Lloyd Spreeman died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1930-2022
Lloyd was born on Nov. 28, 1930, in rural Hadar, to Alfred and Minnie (Fix) Spreeman. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and attended rural schools in Pierce County through the eighth grade. Lloyd was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hadar.
Lloyd served in the United States Army from Dec. 1, 1953, to Nov. 30, 1955. He farmed all his life in the Hadar area. He could fix or make anything he put his mind to. Lloyd enjoyed golfing, bowling and eating at the Village Inn in Hadar and the Granary in Norfolk.
Survivors include his two nephews, Bradley (Linda) Spreeman of Hadar and Miles (Shannon) Spreeman of Norfolk; great-nephews and great-nieces Corey Spreeman, Cody (Liz) Spreeman and their daughter, Addison, Garth (Paige) Spreeman, Hallie Spreeman and Hazel Spreeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Minnie Spreeman, brother and sister-in-law Donald (LaJean) Spreeman, and great-nephew Brian Spreeman.
Organist will be Amy Bretschneider. Casket bearers will be Brad Spreeman, Miles Spreeman, Hallie Spreeman, Hazel Spreeman, Nick Dederman and Dylan Pieper. Honorary casket bearers will be Corey Spreeman, Cody Spreeman and Garth Spreeman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.