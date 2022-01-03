You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1948-2021

The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Lloyd Leroy was born Dec. 28, 1948, during a blizzard in Norfolk to Lloyd and Nellie (Tubbs) Petersen. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967. Rusty obtained an associates degree from Norfolk Junior College in 1969. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wayne State College in education. Over the years, Rusty earned additional credit hours in physical education and health.

He taught a year in a Madison County rural school. From 1972 to 2004, he served as an elementary P.E. instructor for the Norfolk Public Schools. After retiring from Norfolk Public Schools, he taught health and wellness classes for several years at Northeast Community College.

On Sept. 13, 1969, he married Linda K. Elsberry at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Michelle and Mark.

Rusty was very athletic and loved sports. He enjoyed participating in team sports from high school through adulthood. He was very proud of his many years coaching YMCA youth soccer and basketball and being known as coach. Also, he was a very creative person who was a member of the local art association, Northeast Nebraska Woodcarvers and sang in the Men’s Chorus.

Rusty enjoyed woodworking and painting in acrylics and oils. His favorite hobby was woodcarving, and he had carved many treasures for his family and friends.

Rusty was a true Notre Dame fan, but he would cheer for Nebraska with his spouse of 52 years, Linda.

He is survived by his spouse; children Michelle Lynne (Gregory) Reeson and Mark Lloyd (Cyndy) Petersen; grandchildren Zane, Zachary and Natalie Reeson; brothers Jerry (Karol) and Don (Raelene) Petersen; and sister Robin (Mark) Guzman; and numerous nieces; nephews; aunts and an uncle.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Peggy Sue; infant granddaughter Kaleena Willow Trine; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles; his brother-in-law, Dennis Smith; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Elsberry.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sherry J. “Tod” Dover, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael Bowersox

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Sherry J. “Tod” Dover, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

E. John Sharples

E. John Sharples

TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara