NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2021
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Lloyd Leroy was born Dec. 28, 1948, during a blizzard in Norfolk to Lloyd and Nellie (Tubbs) Petersen. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1967. Rusty obtained an associates degree from Norfolk Junior College in 1969. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wayne State College in education. Over the years, Rusty earned additional credit hours in physical education and health.
He taught a year in a Madison County rural school. From 1972 to 2004, he served as an elementary P.E. instructor for the Norfolk Public Schools. After retiring from Norfolk Public Schools, he taught health and wellness classes for several years at Northeast Community College.
On Sept. 13, 1969, he married Linda K. Elsberry at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Michelle and Mark.
Rusty was very athletic and loved sports. He enjoyed participating in team sports from high school through adulthood. He was very proud of his many years coaching YMCA youth soccer and basketball and being known as coach. Also, he was a very creative person who was a member of the local art association, Northeast Nebraska Woodcarvers and sang in the Men’s Chorus.
Rusty enjoyed woodworking and painting in acrylics and oils. His favorite hobby was woodcarving, and he had carved many treasures for his family and friends.
Rusty was a true Notre Dame fan, but he would cheer for Nebraska with his spouse of 52 years, Linda.
He is survived by his spouse; children Michelle Lynne (Gregory) Reeson and Mark Lloyd (Cyndy) Petersen; grandchildren Zane, Zachary and Natalie Reeson; brothers Jerry (Karol) and Don (Raelene) Petersen; and sister Robin (Mark) Guzman; and numerous nieces; nephews; aunts and an uncle.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Peggy Sue; infant granddaughter Kaleena Willow Trine; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles; his brother-in-law, Dennis Smith; and his mother-in-law, Ruth Elsberry.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.