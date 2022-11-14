 Skip to main content
Lloyd Koerting

PIERCE — Memorial service for Lloyd E. Koerting, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with inurnment in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Lloyd Koerting died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1929-2022

Lloyd was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in rural Pierce to Emil Adam and Ruth Elizabeth (Klipphahn) Koerting. He attended Pierce Country School District 64, completing his education through the eighth grade. Lloyd served during the Korean War with the 6th Infantry Division, M Company, 20th Infantry Regiment, from November 1951 until being honorably discharged in October 1953.

Lloyd was stationed in the DMZ in Korea. Lloyd was awarded with National Service Defense Medal, Purple Heart after being wounded twice (June 12, 1952, and June 24, 1953) United Nations Service Metal, Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and Combat Infantry.

Two years after Lloyd’s return home from the military, he married Donna Synovec on Aug. 4, 1955, at the Lutheran church in Seward. It was at this time Lloyd went to Milford Community College for auto body and fender repair from August 1955 to June 1957. After graduating, he worked for a couple of body shops in Milford until the family moved back to Pierce in 1968.

He and Donna later purchased an 80-acre farm north of Pierce. He worked in the automotive service center for Montgomery Ward and for Speedway Auto Salvage in Norfolk until retiring in 1991.

Lloyd continued to farm until the sale of the homestead in May 2012 and then moved to a home in Woodland Park near Norfolk. His hobbies included working on old cars, watching Gene Autry “The Singing Cowboy” movies and attending local auctions.

Lloyd is survived by son Terry Koerting and daughter Gayla Koerting, both of Norfolk; grandson Luke (Cassie) Koerting of Pierce; sister-in-law Joyce Synovec of Port Hueneme Bay, Calif.; two brothers-in-law, Mike Synovec of Norfolk and Wayne and spouse Diane Synovec of Norfolk; and two great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 67 years, Donna Koerting; parents Emil and Ruth; and brothers Marvin Koerting and Ervin Koerting.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

