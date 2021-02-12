You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning
to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lloyd Bickley

Lloyd Bickley

FREMONT — Memorial services for Lloyd L. Bickley, 72, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.

Masks are required.

He died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

1948-2021

The service will be livestreamed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Lloyd worked for Affiliated Foods for over 20 years before he and others bought Brady’s Meats and Foods in Fremont in 1999. He operated Brady’s for four years before returning to Affiliated Foods, then finally retiring five years ago.

Survivors include his spouse, Linda of Fremont; his children, Kristen (Brian) Jacobsen of Elkhorn, Brett (Megan Beaumont) Bickley of California, Michael Bickley of Fremont; a grandson, Cooper Jacobsen; and his siblings, Bill Bickley of California, Jim (Lynda) Bickley of Texas, John (Debbie) Bickley of Texas and Lois (Tom) Hall of Norfolk.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family. The online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

