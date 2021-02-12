Lloyd Bickley

FREMONT — Memorial services for Lloyd L. Bickley, 72, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.
Masks are required.
He died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1948-2021
The service will be livestreamed at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Lloyd worked for Affiliated Foods for over 20 years before he and others bought Brady’s Meats and Foods in Fremont in 1999. He operated Brady’s for four years before returning to Affiliated Foods, then finally retiring five years ago.
Survivors include his spouse, Linda of Fremont; his children, Kristen (Brian) Jacobsen of Elkhorn, Brett (Megan Beaumont) Bickley of California, Michael Bickley of Fremont; a grandson, Cooper Jacobsen; and his siblings, Bill Bickley of California, Jim (Lynda) Bickley of Texas, John (Debbie) Bickley of Texas and Lois (Tom) Hall of Norfolk.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family. The online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.