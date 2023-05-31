 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Visitation for Lisa M. (Berney) Schultz, 48, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

Lisa Schultz died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Yankton.

1975-2023

A luncheon and celebration of life will follow the visitation at The Courtyard, 1102 Riverside Blvd., Norfolk.

Lisa Marie was born Monday, Feb. 3, 1975, in Omaha to Jerry and Shirley (Fox) Berney. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School and completed the CNA program at Northeast Community College. She worked as a medical aide at the Norfolk Veterans Home and the Homestead of Norfolk.

On Feb., 14, 2009, Lisa married Joshua Schultz at The Meadows.

Lisa enjoyed the outdoors. She loved traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and motorcycling. Lisa relished her time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her sharp wit and honest answers.

She was preceded in death by two infant children; grandparents Vern and Iola Fox and Irving and Emily Berney; cousins Dan and Lynn; aunt Eva;, and father-in-law Randy Schultz.

Lisa is survived by her parents, Jerry and Shirley Berney; spouse Josh; daughter McKenna (J.R.) Brunckhorst of Pierce; granddaughter Ryatt Emily Lynn Berney; brother Scott (Sara) Berney of Boston, Mass.; sisters Kimberly (Ted) Berney-Brooke of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Nichole (Brian) Thompson of Lincoln; sister-in-law Shawn (Donald) Bullock of Yuma, Ariz.; nine nieces and nephews; in-laws Paul and Carolyn Funk of Norfolk; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

