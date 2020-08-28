NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1966-2020
Lisa was born Sept. 23, 1966, in Norfolk to Walter and Clydine (Tyler) Hilkemann Sr. She attended Pierce Public Schools and then graduated from Norfolk High School. She received two years of education at Northeast Community College and then acquired her human resource degree from Bellevue University several years later.
She was married to Stanley K. Dike on July 3, 1987, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They started their family together in Lincoln. They kept themselves busy by rounding out their family with four boys before moving back to Norfolk in 1999. Lisa was currently working at the Liberty Centre in Norfolk and had been there since 2013.
Lisa enjoyed gardening, taking care of her dogs and pets and spending time with her boys. Lisa was a Cub Scout leader for numerous years and a teacher’s aide at District 20, where she was very influential in their reading program.
Survivors include her spouse, Stan Dike of Norfolk; children Alex Dike of Norfolk, Brandon and spouse Allison Dike of Lakewood, Colo., Adam Dike of Lincoln and Jared Dike of Omaha; and brother-in-law Robert and spouse Teresa Dike of Boxelder, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Clydine, and brother Liwei and spouse Douhui Xu of Leander, Texas.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.