You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Dike

Lisa Dike

NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

She died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1966-2020

Lisa was born Sept. 23, 1966, in Norfolk to Walter and Clydine (Tyler) Hilkemann Sr. She attended Pierce Public Schools and then graduated from Norfolk High School. She received two years of education at Northeast Community College and then acquired her human resource degree from Bellevue University several years later.

She was married to Stanley K. Dike on July 3, 1987, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They started their family together in Lincoln. They kept themselves busy by rounding out their family with four boys before moving back to Norfolk in 1999. Lisa was currently working at the Liberty Centre in Norfolk and had been there since 2013.

Lisa enjoyed gardening, taking care of her dogs and pets and spending time with her boys. Lisa was a Cub Scout leader for numerous years and a teacher’s aide at District 20, where she was very influential in their reading program.

Survivors include her spouse, Stan Dike of Norfolk; children Alex Dike of Norfolk, Brandon and spouse Allison Dike of Lakewood, Colo., Adam Dike of Lincoln and Jared Dike of Omaha; and brother-in-law Robert and spouse Teresa Dike of Boxelder, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Sr. and Clydine, and brother Liwei and spouse Douhui Xu of Leander, Texas.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Donna Thies

Donna Thies

TILDEN — Private services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Lisa Dike

Lisa Dike

NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Wendell Wood

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Wendell L. Wood, 78, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lisa Dike

NORFOLK — Service for Lisa N. Dike, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

William Sohl

NORFOLK — An inurnment ceremony for William “Bill” Sohl, 60, Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Since August in Nebraska can be warm and humid, informal, weather-appropriate dress is encouraged. There will be a lunch on your own at …

Duane Clatanoff

Duane Clatanoff

Private memorial services for Duane B. Clatanoff, 92, formerly of Howells, will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at Salem Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Howells.

Donna Thies

TILDEN — Services for Donna Thies, 86, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Charlotte Kristensen

WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Joyce Sobotka

Joyce Sobotka

OMAHA — Services for Joyce M. Sobotka, 68, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-