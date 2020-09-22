Lisa Alvarado

Services for Lisa K. (Bussey) Alvarado, 57, Carpenter, Wyo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Wiedespahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes in Cheyenne, Wyo.
She died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
———
Lisa was born Jan. 22, 1963, to Chic and Kathy Bussey.
Lisa is survived by her spouse, Art; their son, Mac (Caroline) and two grandsons; Lisa’s mom, Kathy; brother Steve (Connie) Kobe; sister Ann (Shorty) Barnes; brother Pat (Pam) Bussey; sister-in-law Dawn Bussey; nieces, nephews and friends.
Lisa was a gifted and caring nurse for many years at Norfolk Medical Group and a devoted nurse to Dr. William Becker.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents; her dad, and her brother, Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established by her classmates at Battle Creek State Bank.