Linus Lammers

HARTINGTON — Linus A. Lammers, 97, Hartington, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.