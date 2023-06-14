HARTINGTON — Services for Linus A. Lammers, 97, of Hartington are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Linus Lammers died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
FREMONT — Services for Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
CLEARWATER — Services for Bob Rodgers, 94, of Neligh will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Peter Sample officiating. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Melvin A. “Mike” Lund, 85, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.
ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Carla Peters, 69, of Ewing will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the O’Neill Methodist Church with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.