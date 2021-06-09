BATTLE CREEK — Linda Van Loon, 69, of Norfolk died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Van Loon was born June 21, 1951, to John and Thelma (Steele) Revelle in Yoncalla, Ore.
She is survived by sons Bid (Vicki) Van Loon and Weston Van Loon, both of Oregon; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; brother Don Revelle of Washington; and nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Courtney Van Loon; and brother Ron Revelle.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.