CLARKSON — Services for Linda Tiedtke, 68, Clarkson, will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Private inurnment will be Saturday, March 14, at the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time on Monday at the church.
She died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2020
Linda Tiedtke was born Aug. 26, 1951, in Columbus, to James and Lena (Morfeld) Kucera. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1969, and on Aug. 30, 1975, married Deon Tiedtke.
Linda worked for the Stanton County Clerk’s office for 12 years, was office manager at CBK in Howells, and for several years owned and operated Ivy Hollow Floral and Gifts in Clarkson.
She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, decorating cakes and above all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her spouse, Deon Tiedtke of Clarkson; a son, Jason (Cristina) Tiedtke of Omaha; a daughter, Sara (Craig McDowall) Tiedtke of Omaha; four grandchildren; a brother, Roger (Janice) Kucera of Leigh; and three sisters, Jeanne Folken of Kansas City, Mo., Kathy (Dave) Bartosh of Dodge and Patti (Eugene) Kander of Stanton.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lena Kucera; an infant son, Eric Tiedtke; and a brother-in-law, Ron Folken.
A gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at the Pine Street Pub after the Mass. Memorials may be directed to those of the donor or family choice.
