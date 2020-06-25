Linda Sparr

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Biehl will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
———
The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Linda passed away peacefully at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1948, in Kentfield, Calif., and was the only child of Robert “Pineapple Bob” Powell, who married Peggy (Megremis) Powell when Linda was just a toddler. Linda was their only child and spent her younger years in San Francisco.
Bob’s naval career took them all over the United States, but the family eventually landed in Honolulu, Hawaii, where they settled in, put down roots and fell in love with the Sunshine State.
After graduating from Radford High School in Honolulu, Linda came to Northeast Nebraska with a girlfriend for what was supposed to be a six-month visit. Fate had something else in store and Linda met and married Larry Sparr in 1967.
Larry and Linda had one daughter, Candace Leigh, in 1969. While the marriage ended after 39 years, Linda continued to consider Nebraska her home, although she always had a longing for both San Francisco and Hawaii and visited often.
Linda, a stay-at-home mom for most of Candace’s growing up years, did manage to get herself elected to the Meadow Grove Village Board in the early 1980s. She was reportedly the first woman in Northeast Nebraska to be elected to a similar position.
In 1985, Linda rejoined the work force and went to work at the Norfolk Regional Center, doing reality-based groups with the patients of the mental health facility.
Linda truly loved her work with the patients and never lost her heart for those suffering from mental illness.
In 2007, Linda transferred to the Norfolk Veterans Home and spent the remainder of her State of Nebraska career as the administrative assistant there.
In 2009, Linda met John Heckroot. Not only was John the love of her life, he became family to Linda’s daughter, and Linda’s many family and friends.
Isabella Zoe Heckroot (a.k.a. Izzie) came into their life in 2013 and immediately became the “spoiled rotten empty nest doggie.”
Linda served many years on the board of the American Red Cross, as well as chaired the PATCH Health Fair. While living in Meadow Grove, she also was a part of many Spring Fling events, community activities and assisted with instigating Bath Tub Races on Meadow Grove’s main street.
Linda loved her family and friends. Linda cherished her many groups of girlfriends she was a part of.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Candace Olson and her spouse, Dean; granddaughter Dr. Sydney Olson-Greiss and her spouse Gary Griess; her grandson, Maxwell Olson; her grandson, Paxton Olson; the love of her life, John Heckroot; John’s children, Shannon Mills and her spouse, Kenny, Wesley Heckroot and his spouse, Heather; her dog, Izzie; her brother-in-law and spouse, Steve and Patti Sparr; her sister-in-law, Judy Galyen; their children and all her beloved nieces and nephews; her Greek family in California; a newly found half-brother, Mack Voyles; and her former spouse, Larry Sparr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Peggy; her brother-in-law, Roger Galyen; and brother-in-law and spouse, Lyle and Beverly Sparr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.