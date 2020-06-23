Linda Sparr

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020.
In other news
STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.
TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.
WAUSA — Private graveside services for Doris E. Poellot, 92, Bloomfield, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
WAKEFIELD — Public graveside services for Donella Johnson, 93, Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Wakefield Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Norma J. Strong, 76, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Dustin Roberts, 45, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Atkinson Community Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died at her home in Norfolk on Monday, June 22, 2020.
ALLEN — Private graveside services for James L. Stapleton, 73, Allen, will be at the East View Cemetery in Allen. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate.