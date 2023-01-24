NORFOLK — Services for Linda D. Rosacker, 75, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Linda Rosacker died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2023
Linda was born on Aug. 11, 1947, in Norfolk, the daughter of Willard and Florine (Pitot) Schlecht. She was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School. After her education, Linda began her career in data processing at the hospital and, after 31 years of service, she retired in 2010.
On March 5, 1976, Linda married James Rosacker in Madison.
Linda was employed as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Later, she was a dispatcher for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Norfolk Police Department.
She and James became full-time RVers. They would spend the winters in southern Texas and the summer elsewhere.
Linda is survived by her spouse of 46 years, James; two sisters, Tracy Daake of Norfolk and Judy (Jimmy) Kotrous of Veridgre; a stepson, Bryon Rosacker; two step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.
