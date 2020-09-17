Linda Ney-Hughes

NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Ney-Hughes, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Stonegate in Parker, Colo.
The family requests memorials be sent to the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation.
1947-2020
Linda L. Ney-Hughes was born April 10, 1947, to Anthony and Evelyn Mousel-Ney in Primghar, Iowa. She attended elementary and high school in Primghar and then graduated with honors from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in 1965.
She married Robert Phillip Hughes on Oct. 10, 1970, in Primghar. She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City before moving to Norfolk in 1977, where she worked for Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and became a school nurse for E.S.U. #8, servicing the rural schools of Northeast Nebraska.
She was an active member of the Norfolk chapter of PEO.
She is survived by her brother, John Ney of Arnolds Park, Iowa; a sister, Mary Bofenkamp of Cherokee, Iowa; a sister, Susan Hill of Cherokee; a brother, Patrick Ney of Arnolds Park; her children, Jeff Hughes, Teresa Hughes Determan and Russell Hughes, all of Denver; and her beloved grandchildren, Maeve and Cash Determan, also of Denver.
She was preceded in death by by her spouse, Diamond Bob; her parents; a sister, Flora Jean; and a nephew, Brian Bofenkamp.