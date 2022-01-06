 Skip to main content
Linda Nekuda

STUART — Services for Linda Nekuda, 60, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church and will continue until the service begins.

Linda Nekuda died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.

Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.

