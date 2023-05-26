 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Morris

LAUREL — Linda S. Morris, 74, Laurel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

In other news

Linda Morris

Linda Morris

LAUREL — Linda S. Morris, 74, Laurel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Robert Block

Robert Block

WAUSA — Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.

Margaret Hale

Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Block

Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.

Duane Wolske

Duane Wolske

TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 2 at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post …

Marilyn True

Marilyn True

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.

Darlene Barritt

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.

Joan Irwin

Joan Irwin

AINSWORTH — Joan M. “Jo” Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died April 20, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Ivan Anderson

Ivan Anderson

LINCOLN — Ivan D. Anderson, 73, Lincoln, died on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara