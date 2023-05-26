Linda Morris

LAUREL — Linda S. Morris, 74, Laurel, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her residence in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond.
TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 2 at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post …
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn True, 87, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Marilyn True died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.
AINSWORTH — Joan M. “Jo” Irwin, 88, Ainsworth, died April 20, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.