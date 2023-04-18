NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
TILDEN — Services for Ruth Ann McGill, 90, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry A. Williams will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.