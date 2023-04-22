 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 22 to 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Linda Mellick

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

1947-2023

Linda’s life journey ended at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Linda Marie (Vahsholz) Mellick was born May 25, 1947, in Norfolk to Walter and Leona (Holtman) Vahsholz. She grew up in Stanton, where her father was a lineman for the Chicago/Northwestern Railroad, and was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Stanton. She attended Stanton Public Schools, was a serious Herman’s Hermits fan, and graduated from Stanton High in 1965.

After graduation, she worked as a babysitter as well as for the Holiday Inn in Norfolk when in 1967 she met her friend’s boyfriend, a young farmhand back from serving in the military who soon was more interested in Linda. That was Earl Mellick, and they married at St. John’s on June 23, 1968, and settled in Norfolk, where Earl was employed at Land ‘O Lakes. They attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk for all of their 54 years of marriage, and they had two children — daughter Michelle in 1969, and son Mark in 1976.

Linda enjoyed card playing and especially bingo, and enjoyed sharing her color pencil artwork with her family and making casual phone calls to family. She also took pride in charity work for Lou Gehrig’s Disease after the death of her dear friend, Judy Suhr. She also enjoyed activities at the Norfolk Senior Center, and later on enjoyed attending the activities of her grandchildren before her health began to fail her. Linda struggled with her health for many years, but it never broke her love for her family or her faith.

Survivors include her spouse, Earl Mellick of Norfolk; her daughter, Michelle Moeller and her spouse, Gregg of Wisner; her son, Mark Mellick and spouse Jana of Omaha; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Moeller of Norfolk, Paige Moeller of Lincoln, SehNa Mellick of Omaha and Sebastian Mellick of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant older brother, Keith Vahsholz.

Organist will be Diane Herbolsheimer. Casketbearers will be Bill Sheppard, Kelly Koch, Mike Moeller, Mike Lundberg, Mark Putman and Sebastian Mellick. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

