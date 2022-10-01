CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Linda Meilke died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mable Meyer died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
STANTON — A private graveside service will be held for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk. Visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Home for Funerals-Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Helen M. Kethcart, 75, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton. Helen Kethcart died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Isaac Reeves died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Fern (Davidson) Ross, 92, Peru, Ind., formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
O’NEILL — Services for Ronnie Smith, 81, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Wynn will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O…