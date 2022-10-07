CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
Linda Meikle died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1948-2022
Linda Marie Meikle, daughter of Felix and Adela (Tichy) Chvala, was born March 4, 1948, at Plainview. She graduated from Verdigre Public School.
On Dec. 15, 1973, Linda was united in marriage to Dale Meikle in Verdigre. Two children were born to them, Jared and Addie.
Linda lived in Verdigre and Creighton throughout her lifetime and worked at NPPD and NCPPD for several years as an accounts payable clerk.
Linda was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hats. She enjoyed bowling when she was younger and loved to golf.
Linda is survived by her spouse, Dale Meikle of Creighton; children Jared (Tina) Meikle of Norfolk and Addie Hatfield of O’Neill; one grandson, Austin Meikle; sister Deloris (Chvala) Maly of Omaha; and sister-in-law Jan Chvala of O’Neill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gary Chvala; and a brother-in-law, Bob Maly.