Linda Meier

Linda Meier

COLERIDGE — Mrs. Bruce (Linda M. “Litzie”) Meier, 59, Belden, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. No local services are planned at this time.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is assisting with the arrangements.

Marjorie Summers

Marjorie Summers

NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mildred Roland

Mildred Roland

RANDOLPH — Services for Mildred R. Roland, 91, Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forgét will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Timothy Storm

Timothy Storm

NELIGH — Services for Timothy H. Storm, 52, Valentine, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Royal Cemetery in Royal.

Lena Vesely

VERDIGRE — Private services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, will be Saturday, March 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 3 p.m. at Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Brandon Wilkinson

Brandon Wilkinson

NELIGH — Services for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Dawn Wright

Dawn Wright

Memorial services for Dawn (Smith) Wright, 56, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, online. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Alta Vakoc

Alta Vakoc

VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

