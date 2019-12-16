Linda Masterson

BEEMER — Services for Linda J. Masterson, 64, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Ryan Seymour will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
She died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1954-2019
Linda June Martin was born Dec. 18, 1954, in West Point to Merle and Arvolene (Ott) Martin. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer on Jan. 1, 1955. She attended Beemer Public School until third grade, when she was stricken with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.
Linda was then home-schooled through eighth grade and completed high school from home with a telephone hookup to the classroom. She graduated as valedictorian in 1973 and was able to continue her education at Southern Illinois University in 1977 because of its accessibility and obtained her accounting degree.
Linda moved to Milwaukee, Wis., and was employed by St. Mary’s Hospital in the accounting office.
On April 16, 1988, Linda married Chuck Masterson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. They made their home in Milwaukee. She moved back to Beemer in 1999 and has resided there since.
Despite numerous health setbacks, Linda was unwavering in her trust in our Lord. She was an inspirational friend and confidant to many. She was able to attend church regularly and also many family celebrations and community functions.
Monday Morning Bible Study at their home nurtured her unfailing faith and her thirst for God’s Word. Linda was the articulate communicator for her extended family and friends.
Through the years, many compassionate and faithful aides have attended to her needs in the home.
Survivors include her mother, Arvolene Martin of Beemer; her siblings, Bill and Susan Martin of Beemer, Judy and Terry Fullner of Beemer, John and Dianne Martin of Bowling Green, Ky., Russell and Raenette Martin of Colby, Kan., Dale and Diane Martin of Orchard and Lyle and Pam Martin of Meridian, Idaho. She also is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Merle Martin in 2017.