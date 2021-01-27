Linda Krueger

PIERCE — Memorial services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2021
Linda was born on Aug. 26, 1952, in Ainsworth, to Marvin and Lola (Kolb) Fernau. She attended grade school in Ainsworth and Ainsworth High School.
She married Kenneth Krueger on Oct. 27, 1995, in Yankton. She was baptized at the Methodist Church in Pierce.
Linda worked at the nursing home in Ainsworth and then at the Pierce nursing home for 29 years. She retired in February 2017.
Linda enjoyed cooking and was a great cook, was a hard worker and loved horses. She was a loving spouse, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Linda enjoyed joking around with her siblings and playing practical jokes on each other.
Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Krueger; her daughters, Kristine (Eugene) Sargent, Melissa (Dean Indra) Jones, Sephara Jones and Jackie Jones; 13 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two stepdaughters, Kindra (Doug) Partridge and Cammi (Nate) Toenies; and her siblings, Pat (Bob) Christensen, Bruce Fernau, Steve (Emma) Fernau, Stan (Leah) Fernau and Shelley (Jim) Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola and Marvin Fernau; her brothers, Gary “Butch” Fernau and Jerry Fernau; and a granddaughter, Brittany Sybrant.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.