Linda Keeler

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. (Wells) Keeler, 77, Genoa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Coates will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are required for the service.
She died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa, after a long struggle with dementia and heart issues.
1943-2020
Linda was born Jan. 24, 1943, in North Platte, to (Nelson) David and (Florence) Ethel (Newman) Wells.
Linda married Max Edward Keeler on June 27, 1965, at the First Christian Church in North Platte. They met during undergraduate studies at Phillips University in Enid, Okla. They both went on to obtain masters’ degrees at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill. Linda and Max were married for 23 years.
Linda was a speech pathologist who served the rural educational service unit area near Columbus, often driving through snow-covered roads to show up when no one thought she could. She enjoyed Bible study, playing the organ, writing poetry and growing roses and flowers.
She is survived by children Beth Ann Keeler (Dan Pagel), Dawn Nova Smejkal, Crystal Lynn Keeler (Adam Barr) and Benjamin Andrew Keeler; grandchildren Elle Marie and Dalton Lewis Pagel; a sister, June Cummings; nieces Lori O’Leary and Lana Higbee; and nephew Terry Zimmerman.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Integrated Life Choices of Norfolk or CFO Camp Farthest Out.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.