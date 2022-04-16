OAKDALE — Services for Linda James, 74, Oakdale, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
1947-2022
Linda R. (Hauser) James, daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Kraft) Hauser, was born Nov. 10, 1947. She attended elementary school in Creighton, high school in Fairfield, and received her GED from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at the nursing home in Neligh, before moving to Lincoln, where she continued working as a CNA. Linda moved back to Oakdale when she retired.
Linda was the mother of eight children: Michelle, Dionne, Elberta, Anita, Henry III, Lynda, Heather and Dustin. She loved canning, camping, road tripping and raising chickens. Linda was a craft lover and made multiple plastic canvas and yarn crafts. She was also a good cook, specializing in liver and onions.
Linda is survived by her children, Michelle Sterling-Evans, Dionne (Jay) Sterling-Gorji, Elberta Carter, Anita (Chuck) Heying, Henry James III, Lynda (Lawrence) Lind, Heather (Shon) Guggenmos and Dustin (Kayla) James; 15 grandchildren, Emily, Samara, Camryn, Layne, Yahsmin, Zachary, Ellie, Kayden, Brittany (Casey), Mitchell (Cayla), Avenly (Dylan), Rider, Henry IV, Tyler and Austin; seven great-grandchildren, Leeland, Colton, Jason, Chloe, Lily, River and Serina; and siblings Albert (Barb) Hauser, Mary Ballard, Barbie (Allen) Strong and Theresa Hauser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers DelRay Hauser and Steven Hauser; sister Etta Mae; great-granddaughter Koda Jo; spouses Richard Sterling and Henry James Jr.; and her partner of 25 years, Arthur Griffith.