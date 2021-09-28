Linda Howard

Services for Linda L. Howard, 74, Mankato, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Kasota, 141 S. Rice St., in Kasota, Minn.
Visitation with the family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Linda L. Howard died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Mankato.
Woodland Hills Funeral Home of Mankato handling arrangements.
1947-2021
Linda Louise was born on May 10, 1947, to Dwight W. and Doris G. (Lamson) Dempster in Neligh. She graduated from Osmond High School in Osmond. She then furthered her education at North Iowa Area Community College, earning an associate of science in nursing degree and becoming a registered nurse. Over the years, she was employed by several hospitals and long-term care facilities in the health care industry, retiring in 2012.
On Oct. 18, 1969, Linda married Terry W. Tackett. They had three children, though later divorced.
On April 1, 1995, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert G. Howard III, in Madison, Tenn. Linda and Rob lived in Tennessee and Colorado for many years and most recently had moved to Mankato, Minn., to be closer to family.
Linda enjoyed reading, puzzle books, baking, fun times with her sisters, her dogs and had an immense appreciation for music. She truly loved her family and friends and spending time with each of them.
Linda is survived by many loves in her life.
She is survived by her spouse, Robert Howard; her daughter, Tara (Jeff) Gunderson of Kasota; her son, Eric Tackett of Denver, Colo.; granddaughter Lauren Tackett of Bloomington, Minn.; brother Charles Dempster of Castle Rock, Colo.; sisters Barb Ollendick of Peoria, Ariz., Marlene Fleming of Parker, Colo., Nancy Clyde of O’Neill; brother-in-law William Howard of Greensburg, Kan.; sister-in-law Elizabeth Deeds of Wellston, Okla. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and as well as many longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as a son, Aaron Lamson Tackett.
She loved flowers.