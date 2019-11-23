STANTON — Memorial services for Linda Czarnek, 72, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.
Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Thursday, Nov. 21 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1947-2019
She was born April 13, 1947, in Clarkson, the daughter of Theodore and Monica (Kramer) Wiese. She graduated from Clarkson High School in 1964.
On April 20, 1974, Linda married Kenneth L. Czarnek at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The couple made their home in Stanton and was blessed with three children: Thomas, Richard and Patricia.
Linda was a housewife, raising their children and working at Riley’s in Stanton for a few years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing bingo, cards and meeting with folks at Wolf’s Den each morning.
Linda was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton and American Legion 88 Auxiliary of Stanton.
Surviving Linda are two children, Richard and Nicole Czarnek of Lincoln and Patricia and Dale, Jr. DeMoss of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Isabelle DeMoss of Norfolk and Gabriel Czarnek of Lincoln; two sisters, Janice and Mike McConnell of Lincoln and Rosemary Kersten of Stanton; and two brothers, Dan and Edana Wiese of Red Cloud and Jim and Julie Wiese of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Kenneth on July 5, 2007; and a son, Thomas on June 1, 2015.
