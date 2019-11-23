Linda Czarnek

Linda Czarnek

STANTON — Memorial services for Linda Czarnek, 72, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.

Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

She died Thursday, Nov. 21 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1947-2019

She was born April 13, 1947, in Clarkson, the daughter of Theodore and Monica (Kramer) Wiese. She graduated from Clarkson High School in 1964.

On April 20, 1974, Linda married Kenneth L. Czarnek at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The couple made their home in Stanton and was blessed with three children: Thomas, Richard and Patricia.

Linda was a housewife, raising their children and working at Riley’s in Stanton for a few years. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, playing bingo, cards and meeting with folks at Wolf’s Den each morning.

Linda was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton and American Legion 88 Auxiliary of Stanton.

Surviving Linda are two children, Richard and Nicole Czarnek of Lincoln and Patricia and Dale, Jr. DeMoss of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Isabelle DeMoss of Norfolk and Gabriel Czarnek of Lincoln; two sisters, Janice and Mike McConnell of Lincoln and Rosemary Kersten of Stanton; and two brothers, Dan and Edana Wiese of Red Cloud and Jim and Julie Wiese of Clarkson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Kenneth on July 5, 2007; and a son, Thomas on June 1, 2015.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Linda Czarnek

Linda Czarnek

STANTON — Memorial services for Linda Czarnek, 72, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.

Robert Kment

STANTON — Services for Robert Kment, Sr., 66, of Stanton, will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate.

Mary Henn

ELGIN — Mary Jane Henn, 84, of Elgin, died Friday, Nov. 23 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Duane Beune

Duane Beune

WEST POINT — Services for Duane Beune, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Wayne Schrempp

HARTINGTON — Services for Wayne M. Schrempp, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Joe Vodvarka

DODGE — Graveside services with military rites for Joe L. Vodvarka, 78, rural Dodge, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Dodge.

Steven Payne

NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Payne, 55, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.

Diane Herian

Diane Herian

PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Magdalene Hayes

NELIGH — Memorial services for Magdalene E. Hayes, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Douglas Braun Jr. will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns