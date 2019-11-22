STANTON — Services for Linda Czarnek, 72, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Wayne M. Schrempp, 85, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
DODGE — Graveside services with military rites for Joe L. Vodvarka, 78, rural Dodge, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bohemian National Cemetery in rural Dodge.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven R. Payne, 55, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NELIGH — Memorial services for Magdalene E. Hayes, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Douglas Braun Jr. will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Laura A. Hargens, 97, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. A remembrance service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.
WEST POINT — Services for Duane Beune, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence F. “Red” Carstens, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
