CREIGHTON — Private services for Linda Cheyney, 68, Brunswick, will be Saturday, Aug. 7. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Cheyney died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her residence.
1953-2021
Linda Lou Cheyney, daughter of Henry and Delores (Mohr) Thompson, was born Feb. 22, 1953, at Plainview. She attended country school and Creighton Community School.
On Dec. 26, 1971, Linda was united in marriage to Donn Cheyney at Plainview. They were blessed with three daughters, Anne, Michelle and Beth.
Linda lived in Lincoln, Meadow Grove, Monroe, Omaha and Brunswick throughout her lifetime. She was a housewife and an avid quilter.
Linda was a member of First Congregational Church.
Linda is survived by her spouse, Donn; daughters Tom and Anne Brockhaus of Sioux City, Chris and Michelle Snyder of Salina, Kan., and Phil and Beth Horning of Sioux Falls, S.D.; seven grandchildren and one more on the way; siblings JeAnne Coenen of Dubuque, Iowa, Dale (Elaine) Thompson of Bluffton, S.C., and Sharon (Jim) Wiebelhaus of Wayne; brother-in-law Merle Cheyney of Stanton; and sister-in-law Liane Hall of Seattle, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Delores Thompson; and her brother, Rob Thompson.