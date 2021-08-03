You have permission to edit this article.
Linda Cheyney

CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Cheyney, 68, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cheyney died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her residence.

Charlotte Randa

VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Randa died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Maudie Hess

NORFOLK — Services for Maudie A. Hess, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Elizabeth Mannlein

ALBION — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Opal Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Raasch died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Melayne Danekas

NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate.

Marilynn Heller

WEST POINT — Services for Marilynn Heller, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Alan Herfel

TILDEN — Memorial services for Alan Herfel, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Tilden American Legion 170, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and the American Legio…

Betty Christensen

BASSETT — Services for Betty J. (Brown) Christensen, 94, were Monday at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Revs. Jeanie Leeper and Dennis Quigley officiated. Burial was in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

